Miley Cyrus’ Reported Reaction to Liam Hemsworth Filing for Divorce Revealed

In the wake of Liam Hemsworth officially filing for divorce from wife Miley Cyrus, the 26-year-old songstress is moving on with her life. A source told PEOPLE that Cyrus “didn’t expect it” and is “disappointed,” but “still doing well and has obviously moved on as well.”

Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus on Wednesday in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected, reportedly. Despite the breakup, the source said that Cyrus has fond memories of her and Hemsworth’s nearly 10-year romance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

The former couple met as teenagers on the set of The Last Song in 2009, which they both starred in. After dating on and off for almost a decade, they married on Dec. 23, 2018 in a small ceremony at Cyrus’ family home in Franklin, Tennessee.

On Aug. 10, Cyrus’ representative confirmed that the couple had separated after seven months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

That same day, Cyrus was seen kissing friend Kaitlynn Carter, 30, in Italy. Carter had also recently split from her husband, Brody Jenner.

Days after the announcement, Hemsworth, 29, took to Instagram to confirm. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

Cyrus released a breakup song, “Slide Away,” on Friday, full of lyrics that seemingly allude to a crumbling relationship: “I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down.”

Of the scorching lyrics that seem to coincide with unconfirmed reports that Cyrus couldn’t handle Hemsworth’s lesser-known partying lifestyle, the source said, “She isn’t trying to hurt him, but she wants to share what she’s been going through. She’s channeling her emotions into her work and leaning on her family and friends.”