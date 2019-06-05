Miley Cyrus Rails Against Groper With NSFW Message After Scary Incident

Miley Cyrus is making it clear that she won’t stand for anyone — fan or not — grabbing her without her consent.

Following the incident in Barcelona when Cyrus, 26, was grabbed by the hair and kissed on the cheek as she walked through a large crowd, she responded to the incident on social media Tuesday.

She explained in no uncertain terms on Twitter that regardless of what someone is wearing or doing, it’s never OK to touch them without their consent.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent,” Cyrus tweeted, adding the hashtag “#DontF—WithMyFreedom,” a reference to a lyric from her new song “Mother’s Daughter.”

Along with the message, Cyrus attached a news clip describing the incident, which included a segment from The Talk where hosts discussed how Cyrus’ personal space should not have been violated.

In a second tweet, Cyrus shared a screenshot of some social media users’ comments who suggested that the singer deserved to be grabbed because of her desire to feel “sexy” and “dress like a w—.”

“Don’t f— with my freedom,” she wrote simply, adding the hashtag #stillnotaskingforit.

Plenty of Cyrus’ fans responded to the posts with encouraging words for the singer.

“THIS TEA. TELL EM GIRL,” one Twitter user wrote.

“YASS MAMA YOU TELL EM!!!!” another said.

“this is actually 100% serious i’m so sorry you went through that,” someone else wrote.

Footage of the incident started making headlines over the weekend, when Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, were trying to make their way through a large crowd of people outside their hotel in Barcelona when an overzealous fan jumped out and kissed her on the cheek, grabbing her by the hair and shoulder to do so.

Someone on Cyrus’ security team immediately pushed the assailant off, and she ran ahead to take cover under Hemsworth’s arm.

The encounter came less than a week after Cyrus released her new EP, She Is Coming, on Friday. It contains six songs from her upcoming seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus, and features a guest appearance from RuPaul. Two more EPs, She Is Here and She Is Everything, which contain the remaining 12 songs, will be released at a later date.