Miley Cyrus Posts ‘Weed Panties’ for Her Twitter Followers

Miley Cyrus recently posted a photo of her “weed panties” for her Twitter followers, and they are loving it.

Face Mask ✔️

Facts AF tee ✔️

Weed Panties✔️ MC Sunday Checklist pic.twitter.com/pIdv8tRkJv — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 20, 2018

In the selfie Cyrus shared, she can be seen showing off the aforementioned underwear, as well as a Stranger Things parody t-shirt that reads “Eating Meat is Strange.”

In addition to the bottoms and “Facts AF tee,” Cyrus also mentioned that she was wearing a “Face Mask.”

Many of her fans turned up to comment on the photo, with one saying, “Oh my god! I need underwear like that!”

Another fan called Cyrus a “goddess,” while someone else joked, “I thought you meant your [undies] were made out of weed and I was [very] confused. I’ll show myself out.”

Interestingly, in 2017 Cyrus announced that she was turning over a new leaf, and rebooting her career in a completely different direction than it had been going for about the past five or six years.

This seemed to indicate that she was making changes to her public image, including marijuana consumption. During an interview from last year, Cyrus explained her behavior by explaining that staring in Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel for so long had lead her to the erratic lifestyle.

“That’s why as soon as I turned 18, you guys wonder why I was twerking at Juicy J shows. I had just spent 10 years every day with my dad and grandma,” she explained. “I had to break free.”

During that same interview, Cyrus was asked about the possibility of a Hannah Montana revival/reboot, but before answering she joked, “Dude. I had to go to Disney the other day to promote [my new music], and you know [Hannah Montana] was the first thing they [mentioned].”

She eventually said that a Hannah Montana spin-off would “probably not” happen.

“Probably not because … it’s a lot of time to be spent with my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus]. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time,” she said.

“That was really hard every day from, like, [ages] 11 to 18. I didn’t get a school escape like most people. I went to work with my dad. And then I started driving my dad toward the end, when I could start driving. And then my grandma went with me every day,” the 25-year-old singer said. “It was a lot of time with dad and grandma.”