Miley Cyrus Looks Blissful as She Lounges Au Naturel With Her Pets

It’s no secret that Miley Cyrus seriously loves her pets, and the singer gave fans a peek at a bit of their bonding time recently with a nearly-nude selfie on Instagram featuring Cyrus and three of her dogs.

🌺🌸🌹🌸🌺🌹 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

In the snap, Cyrus lounges topless in bed with her collie, Emu, by her side and two of her other pups spread out on the bed.

Per Instagram‘s nudity policy, the singer covered her nipple with a graphic of flowers, appropriately captioning the snap with a series of flower emojis. Cyrus’ dreamcatcher tattoo on her ribcage was also visible in the shot.

The singer seems to be getting some R&R in before the upcoming MTV VMAs, where Cyrus is nominated for Best Pop Video for her recent single “Malibu.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mileycyrus