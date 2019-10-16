Miley Cyrus New Tattoo Meaning: How She Referenced Billy Idol’s ‘White Wedding’

Miley Cyrus revealed some new ink on Wednesday in an Instagram post. She shared a video of herself that shows off a tattoo on her arm that has a heart with a dagger through it which is wrapped a banner that reads “ROCK N ROLL HEART.” The artwork is not original, however, and has ties to rock legend Billy Idol.

A musician and dancer named Perri Lister sang backing vocals for several pop acts in the 1980s, and one of them was Billy Idol. The two began dating in 1980 and went on to have a nine-year relationship. She appeared in several of his music videos, including playing the bride in the classic video for “White Wedding. She was also in “To Be a Lover” and was the girl tied to a cross in the video for “Hot in the City”.

Lister also had the same arm tattoo that Cyrus now sports. Nico Bassill, who did the tattoo, posted photos of Cyrus’ new ink along with an image of Idol and Lister that shows her “ROCK N ROLL HEART” tattoo.

Cyrus’ new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, also got some copycat ink of his own. In a racy Instagram post in which Cyrus is seen putting her hand down the front of Simpon’s pants, her showed off the new tat on his chest. It features a skull with a sickle. It’s the same tattoo that Steve McQueen’s character has in the 1973 film Papillon.

The new couple has been seen spending a lot of time together lately, and Cyrus recently posted a message on Instagram about people making judgments on her personal life.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru the beginning,” she wrote. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the Internet.”

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut-shamed,” Cyrus continued. “They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘ladies man,’ etc. where women are called s—s/w—s! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world. If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em! If our president can ‘grab ’em by the p—,’ can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?”