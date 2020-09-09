Miley Cyrus Goes Au Naturel for New Fairy Themed Book Cover

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to showing some skin, and the star did just that once again for her turn on the cover of photographer David LaChapelle’s new coffee table book, Lost + Found.

In the photo, Cyrus appears positively ethereal as she poses nearly nude, her body strategically covered by a sheer bodysuit adorned with clusters of pink Swarovski crystals. The star has been Photoshopped to appear standing on a tree branch bursting with pink flowers as she dons a set of colorful wings the size of her entire body.

Along with the wings, Cyrus’ hair and makeup echo the fairy princess theme, with the star sporting a halo of blonde curls, blue eyeshadow and pink blush. The dramatic image is slightly different from Cyrus’ latest looks, with the singer embracing a more natural appearance to promote her upcoming album, Younger Now.

Entertainment Tonight shares that Lost + Found details LaChapelle’s iconic career, from his 1980s beginnings in New York City to his success as a photographer. Throughout the years, the photographer has shot some of the biggest names in the business, and the book will feature previously unpublished shots of stars including Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, Hillary Clinton, Amber Rose, Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Michael Jackson and more.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock / JStone