Miley Cyrus Celebrates National Puppy Day With NSFW Sunbathing Photo

Miley Cyrus is taking the expression grin and “bare” it to a new level with her sultry sunbathing snapshot shared to social media over the weekend.

In honor of National Puppy Day, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself in the buff, wearing nothing but green vinyl thigh-high boots, a yellow-and-orange bucket hat and a faint grin as she sunbathes on a lounge chair alongside her and husband Liam Hemsworth‘s dog, Mary Jane.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy national puppy day you filthy animals,” Cyrus wrote alongside the image with her pit bull.

The NSFW image comes just a couple days after the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer posted another snap of herself in the same location, wearing the same hat in celebration of her Woodstock appearance.

The newlywed has never been shy when it comes to showing off her body. Last month, Cyrus took to the platform to share snapshots of her bodacious curves while rocking some fiery Daisy Duke shorts.

But Cyrus has not always been so body positive. In an interview with Marie Claire in 2015, Cyrus opened up about her own body image issues during the time she was a Disney star.

“From the time I was 11, it was, ‘You’re a pop star! That means you have to be blonde, and you have to have long hair, and you have to put on some glittery tight thing,’” she says. “Meanwhile, I’m this fragile little girl playing a 16-year-old in a wig and a ton of makeup. It was like Toddlers & Tiaras.“

With Cyrus getting her big break with the Hannah Montana series in 2009 and the show ending in 2011, the singer stated how she was made to “look like someone” she wasn’t, which caused some major body dysmorphia issues.

“I had been made pretty every day for so long, and then when I wasn’t on that show, it was like, Who the f— am I?” she said. “You get in this hole that seems like you’re never going to be able to get out of.”

Nowadays, Cyrus is happier breaking the conventional beauty and gender norms, diverging her image from what the media wants and instead, who she wants to be.

“I’m probably never going to be the face of a traditional beauty company unless they want a weed-smoking, liberal-ass freak,” she said. “But my dream was never to sell lip gloss. My dream is to save the world.”

Photo credit: Getty Images