Miley Cyrus Moves Into $2.2 Million Ranch Next to Malibu Mansion She Shared With Ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth recently separated after less than one year of marriage, and Cyrus is making a change to her living arrangements as a result.

Yahoo reports that the singer moved into a new home located next to the $6.8 million mansion that she shared with Hemsworth and their many pets. The couple had moved into the home in 2015 and later purchased the 3-bedroom ranch next door, where Cyrus reportedly now lives, for $2.5 million. The “funky seventies-inspired property” has a number of features including a gothic-style bathroom, hot tub and a two-car garage with an electric car charging station.

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s home burned down during the California wildfires last year, a tragedy that the 26-year-old told Vanity Fair spurred their decision to get married.

“When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue,” she said. “You’re the only two people in the world who can understand.”

“Liam and I have also found a new bond underneath all that rubble. Going through a natural disaster, the grief you experience is really unlike any other loss. No more, just different,” she added in a personal memo. “In our position it feels or looks like everything is replaceable and you can start again, but you can’t buy spirit. Our place wasn’t filled with expensive, meaningless s—, but art.”

The couple’s rep announced the split in a statement over the weekend.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read, via ET. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hours after the breakup was reported, Cyrus was seen kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy. The Tennessee native has not publicly commented on her separation but has been posting numerous Instagram photos from her vacation.

The “Mother’s Daughter” seemingly addressed the split in one of those posts, sharing a photo of herself on a hike along with a cryptic caption about evolution.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ” Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ….”

