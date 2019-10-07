Miley Cyrus Details ‘Moment of Change’ With Throwback Photo, and Fans Have Thoughts

It’s been six years since Miley Cyrus dropped her Bangerz album and she took to Instagram over the weekend to reflect on her fourth studio album. When the album was released in 2013, it marked her return after a three-year gap between new music. It also signified a new direction for the previously tame Cyrus, and the now 26-year-old has posted multiple images about Bangerz over the weekend, citing how it was her “moment of change.”

“Happy 6 year anniversary Bangerz,” the caption began. “Here’s to 6 more years of pissing people off!

The rest of the photos she shared included captions that followed the lines of her being shocked that the album has had this much staying power.

Her fans took to the comments to provide their take on the album that changed her musical career.

“Bangerz will forever be iconic,” one user responded.

Another commented, “It was literally a movement… thank you for everything. Keep being you!”

Prior to this album, Cyrus was working under the Disney record label. She completely removed herself from the image she previously had while starring in the Hannah Montana Show and took on a new phase in her life. Donning short blonde hair and a “no holding back” mentality, Cyrus stole the headlines with her Bangerz album.

On it included some of her most iconic songs, including “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop.” At the time, her video of “Wrecking Ball” was the fastest on Vevo to reach 100 million views. Cyrus took home an MTV Video Music Award of the Year for her work.

In an interview with Daily Mail shortly after the album dropped, Cyrus shared why it was so important for her to take that route with her Bangerz album.

“I want to be memorable,” she explained. “That’s what my fans want too. Everyone’s talking about me, waiting to see what I’m doing next. And, yeah, I like things to be bright and colorful and fun, but then I make ‘Wrecking Ball,’ which is darker and grey. And then I’ll maybe go back to running around being crazy. I want to keep people guessing.”

In regards to Cyrus’ latest happenings, after splitting with Liam Hemsworth after about 8 years of marriage, she then began a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. She now finds herself in a romance with Cody Simpson.