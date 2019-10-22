Miley Cyrus Responds to LGBTQ Community After Backlash From Live Rant on Instagram

Miley Cyrus has been catching some serious heat for comments she made about the LGBTQ community during an Instagram Live recording on Sunday night. In the clip, she says that “you don’t have to be gay” to find love. She was on camera with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, when she made the remarks.

“There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with d–ks out there, you’ve just got to find them,” she said in the live stream. “You’ve got to find a d–k that’s not a d–k, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d–k. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

The backlash quickly flooded social media, with many people pointing out that no one decides to be gay and that the reason people are LGBTQ is not because they couldn’t find a man who wasn’t a “d–k.” On Monday, Cyrus addressed peoples’ concerns with a post on her Instagram Story and her Twitter feed.

“I was talking s–t about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality,” she wrote. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!”

This wasn’t enough to appease many people. “She meant what she meant. That’s why she deleted it and played off as a joke in her fake ass apology. She knew what she said and we know we she said. The context is all there written in lesbianphobia,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Hello it’s me, emily, world FAMOUS celebrity apology critic and i would like to say that miley cyrus’ apology was NOT GOOD,” another said.

“This ain’t an apology ma’am. Look at what you said and how your words are exactly what allows ignorant people to think, ‘You’re just gay cause you haven’t found the right man/woman.’ This isn’t just a misinterpretation, these words are what conversion therapy supporters believe,” a third person responded.

It’ll be interesting to see if there is continued fallout from Cyrus’ non-apology as the week goes on.