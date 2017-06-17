Miley Cyrus Kisses Sister Noah In Post-Concert Photo

Miley Cyrus and her sister Noah celebrated with a kiss after a recent performance together, after several recent bonding moments between the two.

got a bad case of alien head in this from my hoodie!!! but thank thank thank you for having us @1061bli ❤️❤️❤️ @mileycyrus i love you sissy A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

The two performed together at the 106.1 BLI Summer Jam concert in Long Island, New York, and shared an adorable family photo afterwards.

The two are seen puckering up for a kiss backstage. Miley is wearing and black T shirt from Noah’s merch collection, and Noah is wearing a red hoodie straight out of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Noah seems to recognize the similarity to the Steven Spielberg classic, as she mentions aliens in the caption.

“got a bad case of alien head in this from my hoodie!!!” Noah writes. “but thank thank thank you for having us @1061bli ❤️❤️❤️ @mileycyrus i love you sissy”

Miley also shared the same photo and said she was Noah’s “#1 fan.”

The two have been posted a lot about each other as of late. There was a touching Mother’s Day photo featuring the two with their mom, and the also were seen hugging it out backstage at another recent performance.

I love my baby sis so much! Beyond proud angel! You were amazing @iheartradio summer weekend! @noahcyrus A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Noah has also spoken on Miley and her recent metamorphosis as an artist. To her, there’s actually not much change at all in the person Miley truly is.

“I see new music, but I don’t really see a Miley change. Miley is always going to be Miley to me and I don’t see a new Miley [or] an old Miley,” she explained to E! News. “Some people do and I get really confused when people say that. I don’t know. I just see her as my sister and the person I’ve loved since I was a baby.”