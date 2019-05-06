Miley Cyrus Just Posted a Nearly Nude Photo From Bed, and Fans Are Gasping

Miley Cyrus teased her appearance at the 2019 Met Gala by not showing off what she plans on wearing to the star-studded event. In fact, her latest post showed the singer wearing nothing but sheer black stockings.

She Is Coming. pic.twitter.com/VdgvsOpnAR — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 6, 2019

Cyrus, 26, posted a photo of herself in a hotel bed, with her hands over her chest in just the right way to avoid inviting Twitter to flag her for explicit content. “She is coming,” Cyrus wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo left her fans gasping for air, and it has been retweeted more than 4,500 times.

Cyrus has been sharing several photos on her Instagram Story to keep fans up to date on how she is preparing for the Met Gala. She showed off a new haircut and photos from a workout with her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

The 2019 Met Gala theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which is inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, “Notes on ‘Camp.’” In the piece, Sontag defined the term as “its love of the unnatural, of artifice and exaggeration,” and that it is not in “terms of beauty,” but in “terms of the degree of artifice, of stylization.” Sontag’s examples of “campy” include Tiffany lamps, Swan Lake, Flash Gordon and King Kong.

“We are going through an extreme camp moment, and it felt very relevant to the cultural conversation to look at what is often dismissed as empty frivolity but can be actually a very sophisticated and powerful political tool, especially for marginalized cultures,” Andrew Bolton, the creator in charge of the Costume Institue, told the New York Times. “Whether it’s pop camp, queer camp, high camp or political camp — Trump is a very camp figure — I think it’s very timely.”

Like all Met Galas, the theme is tied to the Costume Institute’s current exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The event is chaired by Anna Wintour, tennis star Serena Williams, pop stars Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, and creative director Alessandro Michele.

“There are frequently huge misunderstandings about the real meaning of this word,” Michele told the Times. “Camp really means the unique ability of combining high art and pop culture; it is not kitsch. The Met exhibition will give contemporary significance to Sontag’s perspective.”

In other Cyrus news, the singer performed in Memphis over the weekend, making headlines for yelling “Free Britney!” while singing “Party in the U.S.A.” Cyrus’ comments were in reference to the “Free Britney” social media movement that kicked up after Britney Spears spent a month in a mental health facility in April.

Photo credit: Twitter/Miley Cyrus