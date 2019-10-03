Miley Cyrus Jokes About ‘Potential Partners’ Following Splits From Kaitlynn Carter, Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus clearly has a sense of humor about her love life, joking about meeting some new “potential partners” during a recent trip to a haunted house. The Tennessee native used social media to share a slideshow of snaps from her spooky evening that showed her posing with a series of mannequins styled to look like zombies. Two photos showed her attempting to sit on one’s lap, another was a selfie and one saw her puckering up for a kiss next to a monster’s face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 2, 2019 at 7:44am PDT

“Met a couple new potential partners. Felt like I was on The Bachelorette,” Cyrus joked in her caption along with a skull emoji.

The singer’s post comes after she and Kaitlynn Carter split in September after dating for around one month, with reports claiming that Cyrus wanted to focus on herself. The two women’s relationship began just as it was being reported that Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were separating after less than one year of marriage. Hemsworth filed for divorce in late August.

Along with spending time with spooky props on Monday, Cyrus also hung out with some goats and posed for a pair of photos while sitting on bales of hay stacked with pumpkins.

“Last night was literally the G.O.A.T,” she joked next to a slideshow of snaps of the star in a pen with the animals, which also included sheep and a pig. Cyrus is a noted animal lover who has numerous pets of her own and is a vegan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 2, 2019 at 7:31am PDT

“OCTOBER 1st was LIT,” she added next to the snaps of her posing with the numerous extra-large pumpkins present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 2, 2019 at 7:18am PDT

Along with visiting the Halloween-themed attraction, Cyrus has been spending time in the studio recently, sharing on Twitter that she’s “so f—ing inspired.”

Back in the yo! I am so fucking inspired right now 🦋 🌊 pic.twitter.com/Z0loOIFtmM — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 2, 2019

After her split from Hemsworth, Cyrus released the breakup track “Slide Away,” which followed the May release of her EP She Is Coming. The project was expected to be one of three EPs the 26-year-old released this year that will form an album titled She Is Miley Cyrus.

