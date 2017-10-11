Miley Cyrus Plays ‘How High Were You’ With James Corden

Miley Cyrus joined James Corden for a new “Carpool Karaoke” segment and the two played a game in which she rated on a scale from 1 to 10 how high she was at various times in her life.

While playing “How High Were You,” the 24-year-old pop superstar spoke out about some of her most controversial moments in the past. For example, during her 2013 VMA performance, Cyrus says that she was a zero during the performance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

However, on the other end of the spectrum, the Voice coach says that she was a “10” when filming her music video for “Wrecking Ball.”

Later in the segment, Cyrus opened dished on how her past has led her to become an activist.

“I realized if that many people were going to talk about something that I did, or something that I do, then I should make it a good thing, and I should make it something that can change people’s lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing but become a fun Halloween costume for people,” Cyrus said.

“I think there was something when I first, you know, kind of stopped doing Hannah Montana…saying, I’m not that, I want you to know who I really am, but I love that that was me and is me and is a part of me,” she said.

“And I think I’ve allowed that childhood self to shine through a little more because I’m not trying to run away from it, I’m trying to embrace it. I think that’s good for everybody should embrace who they used to be because it’s made you who you are now,” she continued.

Check out Cyrus on “Carpool Karaoke” above.