Miley Cyrus Hospitalized, New Photo Shows

Miley Cyrus has been hospitalized, she revealed in new photos on her Instagram Story. The singer posted a selfie from her hospital bed on Tuesday afternoon, showing an IV in her arm. Cyrus is apparently being treated for tonsillitis.

“Trying to heal a quick as possible to make it to Gorillapalooza w/ [Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Bruno Mars] this weekend!” Cyrus wrote over the photo, tagging her famous friends. “Send gooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this s— to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!”



Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo showed Cyrus in a hospital gown, with the bed’s safety railings erected beside her to keep her in. However, she seemed coherent, gazing into the camera and making sense in her caption.

Sending good vibes your way @MileyCyrus ❤️ praying for a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/1gU4EPnkQ3 — Miley Cyrus Fashion (@StylishCyrus) October 8, 2019

In previous posts, Cyrus had clued fans in on her condition. The singer posted another selfie earlier — that one apparently in her own bed — where she wrote: “Tonsillitis is a f—ing f—!”

Tonsillitis is the condition for which many people have their tonsils removed, usually as children. Cyrus did not reveal whether she is undergoing surgery, although the hospital setting had fans worried.

“I hope she feels better soon,” one fan tweeted.

“Feel better soon sweetie. Sending you so much love,” added another.

Cyrus was scheduled to attend the Ellen Fund’s GorillaPalooza this Saturday at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. The massive event benefits gorilla conservation efforts, helping the endangered animals get the help they need. Bruno Mars is headlining the event, but the promotional material notes that “friends” of his will perform as well.

Meanwhile, were already concerned for Cyrus, as she goes through a divorce and a breakup at the same time. Cyrus split from husband Liam Hemsworth just two months ago and began seeing reality star Kaitlynn Carter almost immediately. However, they have already broken up as well, and Cyrus is now dating Cody Simpson.

Last week, Cyrus took to social media to address all the relationship drama. In a blunt note, she thanked fans for their concern, but told them that she knows how to navigate her own feelings and her own relationships.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru the beginning,” she started the post. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the Internet.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Cyrus’ health.