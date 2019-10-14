Miley Cyrus Hits 100 Million Instagram Followers

It’s already been a pretty big year for Miley Cyrus, but the singer has just landed another big 2019 moment, as her Instagram account just hit 100 million followers. Cyrus had been hovering at 99 million for some time, but the numbers recently rolled, landing her in a club with other celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Dwayne Johnson, and Taylor Swift — all of whom also have 100 million or more Instagram followers. The momentous occasion comes the same year that Cyrus dropped new music for her fans, and announced she was splitting from her husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The couple dated off and on for many years, finally saying their I Do’s in a private ceremony, in December 2018. Roughly nine months later, pictures emerged of Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter, and the couple quickly made the announcement that they had gone their separate ways.

Cyrus has made multiple comments about the split, with the singer initially taking to Instagram on Aug. 11 to say, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.”

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed,” she continued. “My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time‘…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true.”

“I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” Cyrus concluded her statement.

Hemsworth addressed the split more directly, taking to Instagram to issue a statement to all of his fans and followers. “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote in the post.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” Hemsworth added. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

It has since been reported that Cryus and Carter have ended their romance as well, but they are said to be on good terms. She is now romantically linked to fellow former child star Cody Simpson.

