Miley Cyrus’ Grammys 2019 Shoes Spelled Her Initials

Miley Cyrus was one of many stars who turned out for the Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, with the singer hitting the red carpet in a black Mugler pantsuit with an oversized jacket, flared pants and no shirt underneath.

While her suit was a classic look, the 26-year-old managed to sneak in a bit of personal flair with her shoes, black heels accented with gold chains whose golden heels were designed in the shape of the star’s initials, “MC.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The shoes were originally designed by Bradley Kenneth Eyewear and then created by luxury vegan footwear brand Mink Shoes.

During the show, Cyrus performed twice, first taking the stage with Shawn Mendes to duet on the latter’s hit “In My Blood.” She then returned to take part in the Dolly Parton tribute, singing Parton’s “Jolene” along with the country icon and later performing “9 to 5” with Parton, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry.

For her first performance, she coordinated with Mendes in a black vest, also with pants and no shirt underneath, and for her turn with her godmother, she opted for a third shirtless number and took the stage in an oversized embellished yellow suit.

Days previously, Cyrus also performed during Parton’s 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year event, again collaborating with Mendes to sing Parton and Kenny Rogers’ hit duet “Islands in the Stream.”

For that performance, Cyrus wore a sequined black minidress with coordinating black heels, her blonde hair flowing behind her. That look was so well received that even Cyrus’ husband, Liam Hemsworth, expressed his appreciation on social media, commenting on an Instagram photo his wife had posted of herself on the red carpet with “Good god,” along with a raised-hands emoji.

While Cyrus had a major weekend, her husband wasn’t in attendance at the Grammys, with his Isn’t It Romantic co-star Rebel Wilson telling Extra on Sunday that the actor had been hospitalized the previous night.

“He texted us this morning — he was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine,” Wilson said.

A source told E! News that Hemsworth, who is currently on the press tour for Isn’t It Romantic, was suffering from kidney stones, which led him to cancel his junket interviews on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Crotty