Miley Cyrus Gives Sister Noah The Biggest Of Bearhugs In Adorable Photo

As she begins the process of reinventing her image, Miley Cyrus is also making a stronger show of family togetherness with her parents and siblings, which is no more evident than in a new Instagram post she shared with her little sister.

I love my baby sis so much! Beyond proud angel! You were amazing @iheartradio summer weekend! @noahcyrus A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

The pop-sensation wanted everyone to know how important her younger sister Noah is to her by writing, “I love my baby sis so much! Beyond proud angel!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Noah has recently taken up the family business of being a singer, putting out a few singles and making a huge splash with the song, “Make Me (Cry).”

The two sisters took the stage together this weekend at an iHeartRadio concert in Miami.

Up Next: Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals More Details About Daughter Miley

Miley also was a part of her good friend Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert, which raised money for the victims of a terrible terror attack that happened at another Grande concert a few weeks ago.

Before that, however, Miley performed on NBC’s The Voice and humbly dedicated her performance to Grande and the victims of the tragic Manchester terror attack. Afterward, she went on the Today show and opened up about how the whole event has impacted her.

She explained that she’s begun to think more about safety precautions when it comes to her concerts, saying, “I’m someone that, I don’t like a lot of people around. I don’t usually have the team and crew around me.”

Cyrus continued, “I like to lay really low-key. So, now I realize that I need to know that I’m around a lot of people and to protect myself and protect everyone that’s here. I take that more seriously. It’s really been an eye opener.”

Making sure to reiterate her support, Miley finished by saying, “For my friend Ariana, it’s just beyond me. I can’t wait until I get a second and I can give her a big hug.”

More: Miley Cyrus Reveals Ultimate Throwback Photo Of Her Grandparents From The ’50s

It’s clear that while she’s turning over a new leaf and leaving her past behind, Miley is certainly not letting go of the important relationships around her.