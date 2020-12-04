Miley Cyrus Freaks out Iggy Azalea With Fake Fire During Livestream

✖

Miley Cyrus takes her pranks to a whole new level. In a recent livestream, Cyrus was with fellow musician Iggy Azalea as they were discussing Cyrus' new album Plastic Hearts when she played a massive prank on the rapper. Cyrus created a fake fire and referred to it at the end as "night crawling" before she revealed to the Australian native that it wasn't real. In the video, the two go through an exchange of what they should do until help arrives, and given the circumstances, Azalea handled the situation really well.

"I feel like I can't break the door down, so why don't we make a plan," Azalea said. "It's best to stay under here so we don't inhale the smoke." Cyrus then asked her if she was "freaked" out and Azalea said she wasn't but that she wanted to formulate a plan.

Cyrus then thanked her for night crawling and Azalea responded with, "What the f—k is nightcrawl?" Cyrus said, "Some s—t I made up," as both laughed. According to ET Canada, Azalea later took to Twitter to say, "I had called out and tried to open the door before that! My plan was to get low, put covers over our head, while she called what I thought was 911. Damn it Miley!"

Recently, Cyrus revealed that she will "always" love her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The singer was interviewed by Howard Stern on Wednesday where she opened up about her feelings towards their marriage and relationship as a while. "We were together since [I was] 16. Our house burned down. We had been, like, engaged — I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married — but when we lost our house in Malibu, which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they're very different so that trauma really affected my voice," she confessed. The former Disney star continued with, "Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him."

"I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," she revealed. Cyrus' new album, Plastic Hearts, centers around her emotions during the time when her relationship with Hemsworth came to an end.