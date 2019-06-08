Miley Cyrus Confuses Fans Into Thinking She’s Pregnant After Joking About Not Using ‘Protection’

Miley Cyrus’ latest joke appears to have gone over some fans’ heads as a handful became convinced she is pregnant due in part to a joke about not using “protection.”

Cyrus has turned her Twitter page into a promotional tool for the new season of Black Mirror, in which she plays pop star Ashley O in the episode “Rachel, Jack And Ashley Too.” On Saturday, she shared a photo of herself as Ashley O holding up a phone with a case on it, compared to a photo of Cyrus as herself holding a broken phone.

“Ashley O uses protection . Miley not so much. Be like Ashley,” Cryus wrote.

Clearly, the joke was about phone cases, but some knee-jerk reactions came from fans who thought she was talking about having unprotected sex with husband Liam Hemsworth.

“But miley you sell branded condoms !!!! as much as i would love the content [hella broody out here] we need a tour b4 there’s a baby miam please x,” one fan wrote.

“PREGNANT?!? I support no matter what,” another wrote.

ARE YOU PREGNANT??? — ~𝖚𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖘~ 🌈 (@1ightiscumming) June 8, 2019

“[Oh my God] nearly had a heart attack thinking… It was a baby announcement [oh my God],” another fan tweeted.

“Is this your subtle way of telling us that you and Liam are trying to get pregnant?” another asked.

“Ugggggh I saw the notification and thought she was pregnant but alass…. give us a babyyyy!!!” one fan who curiously wants Cyrus to have a baby wrote.

Cyrus and Hemsworth finally married in December at Cyrus’ home in Franklin, Tennessee. They originally planned to get married at her home in Malibu, but it was damaged in the California wildfires.

“It seems pretty good,” Cyrus said of married life in an Extra interview in February. “I haven’t stopped working and he has a movie coming out Monday — I am going to the premiere — so we’re both just running around and working harder than ever.”

The couple is not expecting yet, but sources have said they are interested in starting a family of their own.

“Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony,” a source told Us Weekly in January. “Miley is so happy with her life right now. She’s finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn’t be happier.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus has turned her legion of fans into Black Mirror fans thanks to her episode, in which she performs unique covers of Nine Inch Nails songs. Her fans have been begging for the tracks to be released for streaming, and Cyrus promised “SHE IS COMING” in a tweet Thursday.

The new season of Black Mirror is available on Netflix.

Photo credit: Presley Ann/WireImage/Getty Images