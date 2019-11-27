Miley Cyrus Fans Stunned and Confused on Bold New Hairdo

Miley Cyrus debuted a new hairdo this week, revealing to her followers on social media that she now has a modern mullet, which was given to her by her mom, Tish Cyrus. Miley’s hairstylist, Sally Hershberger, cleaned up the cut, which Hershberger described as a “modern mullet,” and Miley showed off the finished product on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Fans were divided about the singer’s new look, including Instagram user @MileysGem, who clearly has feelings about the cut and wrote, “This is the worst haircut I’ve ever laid my eyes on u call urself a hairstylist now this is gonna be all over TMZ and the news plus the locals that don’t like Miley are gonna think she’s going through a meltdown again why can’t we ever win gonna go cry now bye! That was all.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hershberger clapped back at the fan in question, telling them to “chill out.”

“@MileysGem first of all if you knew anything about hair, it’s the position she’s in that’s why it looks that way, it’s 100% even and she also had it straightened so it’s more severe, which I actually like,” she wrote. “That being said, chill out and know it’s a modern mullet, which is very cool but it’s something you probably aren’t even well-versed in sorry but not sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley News & Fanclub (@smilers_kingdom) on Nov 26, 2019 at 1:20am PST

Many people seemed to agree with @MileysGem, including one user who commented, “What a absolute butcher of a job I think you need to properly look at a mullet this is such a awful cut I am sorry but no way is this a take on a mullet start looking at a proper mullet what a absolute mess.”

“Something bad happened in the morning so I opened insta and I saw Miley’s new hair and i feel much worse [laughing out loud],” one person tweeted.

Smilers having mental breakdowns over Miley’s hair pic.twitter.com/T3RNe1qw78 — Nat💓 (@lotsofmileyx1) November 26, 2019

Some fans supported Miley’s mullet.

“Great cut!! Modern and totally Miley!” one person wrote. Another shared, “It’s adorable change can sometimes be a good thing.”

Miley is currently recovering from vocal chord surgery and has to remain quiet for several weeks while she recovers.

Photo Credit: Getty / Theo Wargo