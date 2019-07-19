Miley Cyrus Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Twerking Workout Video

Miley Cyrus is back at it, showing off all of her twerking skills, and fans simply can’t get enough.

The original video was posted to her Instagram account that shows Cyrus in her home gym sporting black shorts and a white sleeveless tank top dancing to “Shake That” by Megan Thee Stallion.

She then posted another video showing off a variation of moves.

.@MileyCyrus continues to practice her twerking moves to @theestallion on her instagram stories! 😂 pic.twitter.com/yeqbLPnibk — Pop Alerts (@PopAIertNews) July 18, 2019

Fan reaction was mixed but mostly in her favor.

One follower stuck up for the Hannah Montana actress telling haters to back off and let her do her thing.

y’all better leave Miley alone! She is giving it her best and that’s all that matters! let her live 😂 https://t.co/9a1X2qbogA — queenofqueens♡ (@jaeedivine) July 18, 2019

Another one asked where her husband Liam Hemsworth was.

Someone call Liam. She’s trippin again 😂 — Kimberley Phillips (@K_Phil_Lips) July 18, 2019

Another fan looked passed her dance moves to say, “Miley Cyrus’ body is ART.”

Several came to her defense while others weren’t so much in favor of her moves, but regardless, she caused a social media stir after showing onlookers what she can do.

This isn’t the only thing she was criticized about recently. Her latest music video to her debut single “Mother’s Daughter” off her new EP She Is Coming, Cyrus was called out by a social media influencer who is under the impressing the singer is “praising” obesity.

“Don’t care how I’m viewed but someone has to say it,” Pamela Umeh wrote. “This is not healthy, this is obesity that leads to health problems and shouldn’t be praised or accepted because society has become so sensitive to everything.”

Someone else agreed, writing, “Someone who may not know the repercussions of being overweight may come across her tweet and have a wake up moment. So yes, it’s great she’s used as an example. It’s not directed at the woman in my opinion, but in general.”

Another supporter shared their testimony in the thread, writing, “Few years ago I was seriously overweight and battling depression..I went to my Dr. for something unrelated. Soon as I walked in first thing he said..you need to lose 50lbs immediately. You know what..he was absolutely right. My feelings were hurt but he might have saved my life.”

The plus-sized model, Angelina Duplisea, shared her reaction in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Fat acceptance is based on the notion that all fat people, regardless of health, deserve respect and it’s a battle that is fought every day by thousands, including myself.”