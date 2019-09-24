Miley Cyrus Fan Obsessed With Wanting to Impregnate Her Arrested in Las Vegas

Police have arrested a man they say is obsessed with Miley Cyrus after he appeared in the crowd of her iHeartRadio set in Las Vegas and talked about impregnating the star to her security team, TMZ reported Tuesday. David Rumsey, 42, was arrested Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena after appearing on a watch list due to previous threats made against the star, and was booked into the Clark County Jail on a felony charge of making threats.

Rumsey reportedly told Cyrus’ bodyguards, “It’s my life’s mission to impregnate Miley,” before being detained, and claimed he was going to raise Michael Jackson and Prince from the dead to party with him and Cyrus.

In a Twitter account that appears to belong to Rumsey first published by TMZ, he makes some seriously disturbing statements in a tweet thread directed at Cyrus — which the outlet says were the reason he was placed on the security watch list in the first place.

“[Miley Cyrus] again sorry for hurting you before. I blame trump and hope you can see past what happened,” he began. “I know when I finally was able to come to you it wasn’t a friendly greeding [sic]. You played with me, then had me locked up. I can try to let go if you do. I am the king of kings.”

“I didn’t realize that in the end people where [sic] going to treat me so bad,” he continued. “I thought everyone loved Jesus. I wasn’t expecting rejection from anyone. I thought talking about eternal youth and bringing back the dead would have you forgiving and coming to me. I know I miss the dead to [sic].”

It was then that he brought up the Vegas show.

“I do hope that we can talk about everything in Vegas so I can explain all to you,” he wrote to the pop star. “I am wanting as much 1 on 1 time talking with you as possible. I know soon I will be partying it up with all the famous people but you are the only one I really want to talk to.”

“I feel a party will be having everyone try to talk to me and trying to talk to you might be harder,” he added. “I know after we are together we can party it up with 2pac, biggie, Prince, Michael Jackson and all those we lost. So any party you might have planned will be more of a pre-party.”

Rumsey has yet to appear in court.

Photo credit: Getty / Dave J Hogan