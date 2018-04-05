Miley Cyrus Easter Photos: Behind-the-Scenes Pics Released

On Friday, March 30, Miley Cyrus used her social media accounts to share a series of images of herself from an Easter-themed photo shoot, with the star posing in a garden with various Easter-themed props including baskets, sparkling carrots, giant eggs and the Easter Bunny, who looks ready to swat Cyrus on the behind in a pair of pink-themed shots.

The next day, the 25-year-old took things one step further, sharing a slew of behind-the-scenes shots from the shoot on her Tumblr page and giving fans even more of a peek into one of the most glamorous holiday photoshoots of all time.

From accessories to off-camera moments, Cyrus shared it all, so keep scrolling for a sneak peek into the colorful shoot.

Pre-glam

A fresh-faced Cyrus preps for her shoot, which was styled by the star and designer Bradley Kenneth McPeek and shot by Vijat Mohindra.

The Easter bunny

Several of the finished photos featured someone in an Easter bunny suit getting playful with Cyrus, though this shot doesn’t give any clue as to who was in the life-size costume.

Miley in the garden

Cyrus told Vogue that she hopes to turn her holiday photoshoots into a sort of calendar for her fans.

“It started with Valentine’s Day on a shoot with Ellen von Unwerth, went into St. Paddy’s Day partying with some friends, and now it’s Easter,” the singer explained. “I’m excited that Vogue wants to get involved and celebrate with me!”

Details

This hand-centric shot proves that every detail was thought through, right down to Cyrus’ pastel-colored nails.

Legs for days

While Easter has passed, Cyrus did hint at how she might spend her holiday.

“[I’m] going to a drag show . . . duh!” she said.

Shoes on shoes

It’s safe to say that any girl would be thrilled to see a shoe collection like this waiting for them.

In the flowers

What’s a garden-themed spring shoot without a whole lot of flowers?

Getting ready

The singer preps her wardrobe for the pinup-inspired shoot.

Options

This colorful rack of clothes perfectly represents the final looks Cyrus wore in her shoot, which was a pastel-drenched pinup-inspired romp through a garden.

Green and yellow

This behind-the-scenes shot shows the singer modeling one of the looks that made it into the finished photos.

Lounging

“If everything is cute . . . it works together, so pile it on and wear all your favorites at once!” Cyrus shared of her fashion philosophy. “No such thang as too much!”

Thinking pink

The entertainer sported a pink wig throughout the shoot, and while it wasn’t permanent, the pastel hue definitely suits the star.

Easter eggs

Cyrus’ shoot included plenty of holiday-friendly props like flowers, carrots, and yes, Easter eggs. Some were normal sized, some were giant, but all were covered in glitter.

