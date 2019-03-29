Miley Cyrus Channels Hannah Montana With New Blonde Hair in Amazing Videos

Miley Cyrus didn’t have to look too far for inspiration for her latest hairdo, with the singer shocking fans this week by debuting long blonde locks and bangs just like the style she wore during her days as Hannah Montana, when she donned a blonde wig to play an undercover pop star on the Disney Channel.

The show recently celebrated its 13th anniversary, a milestone that did not go unnoticed by Cyrus, who showed off her new look on social media on Thursday, March 28. She posted photos, videos and footage from her trip to the salon, leading fans to fully freak out about the potential return of the singer also known as Miley Stewart.

Scroll through to check out the Cyrus’ new look.

Hannah’s back!

Cyrus explained her decision to go full Hannah in one clip, joking, “It was so hard going back and forth that I decided, I’ll just be Hannah forever! She was getting a lot of press this week, thanks to me.”

Best of Both Worlds

After her trip to the salon, Cyrus hopped in her car to sing along to Hannah Montana‘s theme song, “The Best of Both Worlds.”

Her Instagram Story also saw her rock out to Hannah’s iconic track “Nobody’s Perfect,” with Cyrus telling the camera, “Except me of course!”

Disney days are over

“The best of both worlds, like when you take an upper and a downer at the same time,” Cyrus cracked in a second, decidedly non-Disney-approved video. “Like if you take a little molly and smoke a joint.”

Migos moment

The singer also shared a clip of herself singing along to Migos’ song “Hannah Montana.”

All natural

For those who thought Cyrus might be wearing yet another wig, the Tennessee native used her Instagram Story to confirm that her new ‘do was the real deal.

“No!” she wrote over a story that guess the entertainer had added extensions. “ALL ME.”

Designer duds

Hannah Montana also wears Yves Saint Laurent now, apparently.

Hannah’s punk moment

And she’s punk.

Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019

10 Year Challenge

Cyrus even posted her own version of the 10 Year Challenge, sharing a promo photo of herself dressed as Hannah from 2009 next to a snap of herself rocking her new haircut.

Totally shook

The star left fans with these parting words, which are one hundred percent accurate. Fingers crossed for a Hannah Montana reboot!

Photo Credit: Twitter / @mileycyrus