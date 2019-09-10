Miley Cyrus’ Braless Tom Ford Outfit Draws Flirty Remark From Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have been seen together on numerous occasions over the past month, and it appears things are heating up between the two, judging by a recent comment Carter left on Cyrus’ Instagram.

On Monday, Cyrus shared a series of photos of herself wearing a head-to-toe Tom Ford look that included a long black velvet jacket over a black shirt with a number of buttons undone, black silk pants, black velvet boots, sunglasses and a fluffy black hat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“dear god,” Carter wrote along with a drooling emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Sep 9, 2019 at 7:20pm PDT

The “Slide Away” singer shared multiple posts of herself in the ensemble, which also drew comments from her mom, Tish Cyrus, who wrote, “Seriously????” and sister Brandi Cyrus, who added, “SUH-LAY.”

“HELLO,” commented YouTuber Tana Mongeau, while Lisa Frank shared, “I’m here for this.”

Cyrus wore the outfit to attend the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show at New York Fashion Week, which was held underground at the Broadway subway station. Other stars in attendance at the show included Joan Smalls, Anna Wintour and Ansel Elgort while models including Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber modeled Ford’s creations on the runway.

Cyrus and Carter were first linked in August when photos of the duo kissing while on vacation in Italy began circulating on the same day it was reported that Cyrus had split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

According to a source who spoke to In Touch, the pair’s relationship isn’t just for show and the women have real feelings for each other.

“Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship isn’t just for show,” the insider alleged. “They’re genuinely in love. Miley is so happy.”

Another insider told PEOPLE that Cyrus and Carter are now living together and that they’re “very happy.”

“They live together and are very happy,” a Cyrus source said. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

In early August, Carter and ex Brody Jenner announced their separation, and the two have moved on amicably, with Carter and Cyrus sending Jenner a weed bouquet for his recent birthday and The Hills star defending his ex on Instagram after she began receiving negativity.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight,” Jenner wrote in a now-deleted post. “Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life,” the reality star continued. “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Robert Kamau