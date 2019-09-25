Miley Cyrus Bares Rock Hard Abs Following Kaitlynn Carter Breakup, But Fans Are Concerned Over the Photos

Miley Cyrus is taking on the great outdoors following her split from Kaitlynn Carter, flaunting her trim figure in several photos posted to her Instagram account after the breakup news. But some fans were concerned for the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer’s health after seeing how thin she has gotten in recent months and couldn’t help themselves but remark on her appearance in the comment section.

“[What the f—]? Very skinny,” one follower commented on a photo she posted between red rocks she captioned, “Consistency.” Another rudely suggested, “Eat food.”

Luckily, Cyrus had people behind her reminding their fellow commenters not to body shame on any end of the appearance spectrum. “It’s like y’all don’t remember when everyone was calling her fat… let her be her,” one wrote. Another simply responded to a concern troll, “That’s really rude to say.”

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Cyrus in the personal realm, announcing in August that she and husband Liam Hemsworth announced were separating after less than one year of marriage, the same day photos of Cyrus and The Hills star kissing in Italy began circulating online.

Less than a month later, Cyrus and Carter reportedly called off their romance, but are remaining friends in the wake of their breakup.

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” a source told PEOPLE Sunday. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants.”

Since their split, a source added the songstress “is looking forward to being single.”

“Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise,” the source explained. “However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too.”

Photo credit: Getty / Theo Wargo