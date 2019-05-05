Miley Cyrus Backs Conspiracy That Britney Spears Is Being Controlled

Miley Cyrus showed her support for the conspiracy theory that states that Britney Spears is not being given free will with many of her life decisions.

Known as the “#FreeBritney” campaign, fans have expressed concern that her family and other businessmen might have a tighter grip on the pop star’s life than necessary. The conspiracy began when Spears was checked into a mental health facility and rumors swirled that she wanted to leave but was not allowed to due to her parents’ wishes.

As TMZ reports, Cyrus took the stage at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday evening and played her hit song “Party in the U.S.A.” with a twist. In stead of singing the lyric “and the Jay-Z song was on,” she sang “and the Britney song was on.” She followed up that lyric change with a rousing “Free Britney” chant.

Spears herself has tried her best to dispel the rumor that she is being controlled by other people. After the conspiracy picked up steam, she made an Instagram video to convince fans that she was fine.

“Hi guys, just checking with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry I’ll be back very soon,” she said. “I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said.”

She also referenced some allegedly leaked emails that supported the conspiracy, which she claims were years old and falsified by an ex-manager.

“I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” Spears said. “Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

She added, “My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment [four flower emojis] You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”

Spears has not commented on Cyrus’ shoutout as of press time.