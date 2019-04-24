Miley Cyrus Posts ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere Red Carpet Photos, Fan Tweets ‘Hannah Montana’ Throwback Photo of Her We Love

Miley Cyrus posted on the red carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere on Monday, reminding some fans fondly of her younger days as a Disney Channel star.

Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, were stunning on the red carpet on Monday night. Hemsworth wore a simple black suit with a white shirt unbuttoned at the throat, and no tie. Cyrus matched him in a strapless black gown with silver embellishments, and a cut-out on her abdomen. What really caught fans’ attention, however, was her hair.

Cyrus wore her hair a bright blonde on Monday, with bangs trailing right around her brow. The look was undeniably reminiscent of Cyrus’ younger days on Hannah Montana. The Disney Channel original show centered around Cyrus with a double life — one as a normal girl and one as a pop star. The pop star persona and title character wore a platinum blonde wig with bangs, a look that fans thought Cyrus was channeling this week.

“HANNAH MONTANA [VIBE],” one fan declared.

“Liam Hemsworth is cheating on Miley Cyrus w. Hannah Montana?!?!” joked another. “DAMN ONE AT A TIME BRO.”

Some fans even joked that Hannah Montana could reasonably join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as her story was something of a superhero tale in a way. She did maintain a double life, after all, hoping to protect those closest to her from the truth.

Whatever it looks like, the new hairstyle appears to be permanent as Cyrus posted another photo of it back at home in casual clothing. The singer was likely invited to the premiere thanks to her brother-in-law, Chris Hemsworth, who stars as Thor in the Avengers: Endgame. She was photographed spending time with other stars such as Brie Larson, who is the latest addition to the superhero team.

Larson had eagle-eyed fans jealous on Monday with her distinct jewelery for the event. She wore five gold rings on one hand, each with a different colored stone on it. A sixth stone was set in a gold bracelet, approximating the look of the Infinity Gauntlet from last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Larson’s stylist commissioned the jewellery specifically for the event, according to a report by Vogue. Still, it could be the latest trend among fashion-forward comic book fans, and perhaps the next step in the cultural evolution that is making comic book properties mainstream.



When Hannah Montana and Captain Marvel meet



Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters everywhere on Friday, April 26.