Tour Miley Cyrus' Luxurious 8,700-Square Foot, $5.9M Toluca Lake Home

Miley Cyrus has been living in California for over a decade of her life, with her family moving to a home in Toluca Lake, California in 2007 after Cyrus was cast on the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana. Cyrus spent most of her teen years in the home and it was put into a trust for her, and it's now for sale. Cyrus is asking $5.995 million for the 8,700 square foot property, which sits on just under an acre and includes two levels of Old World design. There are multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, seating areas and fireplaces, as well as gorgeous views and plenty of privacy. Keep reading to take a peek at the star's spread.

Imposing architecture The home was built in 2007 by architect Bob Easton in a Tuscan style, with a red barrel tile roof and vines climbing the walls for an Old World feel. Residents are afforded plenty of privacy thanks to walls and thick tropical vegetation, and the residence is accessed by a long drive that opens onto a brick motor court.

Dramatic accents The entry of the home takes visitors to a grand foyer with a spiral staircase accented with wrought iron, with the imposing accents echoed throughout the house.

Living space Multiple living areas offer plush seating and stunning views outdoors of the pool and landscaping, as well as several fireplaces for the rare cold California night. The rooms also feature wood-beamed ceilings, which are a central feature throughout the home.

Time to eat The wood theme continues to the chef's kitchen, which features ogee-edged granite countertops, wood floors, wood beams and wood cabinets. A dining room continues to offer views of the outside, with wood furniture anchoring the space.

Room for everyone The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, giving the Cyrus family plenty of space to spread. Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus share five kids — Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison — and the Toluca Lake spread had enough room for each of them and a little extra.

The master The master suite is a full section of the house on its own, with a large bedroom, equally large bedroom and two massive walk-in closets. The bedroom opens onto a rooftop terrace with a fireplace, offering a prime space for relaxation.



The extras The home includes extra amenities like a home theatre, a study and room for Billy Ray to display his guitar collection.



California living The California pad has plenty of outdoor seating spaces for residents to enjoy the weather, with a patio offering another dining option and a set of chairs nearby allowing for some sun.

