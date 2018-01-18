Michelle Williams Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Youmans

Academy Award nominated actress Michelle Williams is getting ready to walk down the aisle to New York financier Andrew Youmans.

Though the two have yet to make an official announcement, Us Weekly‘s sources reveal in the latest issue that the two are in fact, engaged with insiders dishing, Williams “wants a good guy” and a “stable family life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The All the Money in the World star and Dawson’s Creek alum set off engagement rumors when she showed up at the Golden Globes earlier this month with a heart-shaped diamond ring on her wedding finger. During the red carpet walk, Williams brushed it off to the press as just “beautiful jewelry.”

Williams is notoriously private about her personal life since the passing of her ex Heath Ledger, with whom she shares a child with and has yet to comment publicly about her relationship with Youmans, 50.

Earlier this month, Williams and Youmans were spotted on New Year’s Day in the Bahamas with her 12-year-old daughter, Matilda Ledger, sparking engagement rumors. But that wasn’t the first time they were spotted together as paparazzi caught them last summer in Rome, where she was filming the Golden Globe nominated film, All the Money in the World.

Williams, who is a mother of one, was reportedly hesitant to date again after Ledger’s passing in 2008 with Matilda being just 2 years old. But her friends tell the publication that it took her a “long time” get over her ex.

This isn’t the first low-key relationship though for Williams, who has been linked romantically to director Spike Jonze, actor Jason Segel and most recently, author Jonathan Safran Foer. However, fans of Williams might be more smitten with the fact that her most loving relationship is with best friend, Busy Phillips, who, Williams calls, “the love of my love” after the two starred together on Dawson’s Creek in the early ’90s.

Williams has been in the news all month long after it was reported she made less than 1% on reshoots for All the Money in the World than her co-star Mark Wahlberg earned. Williams reportedly made $80 per day, while Wahlberg made more than $2 million over the course of 10 days. The reshoots took place in Italy and were a result of Kevin Spacey being booted from the project and replaced by Christopher Plummer.

With Wahlberg under heavy scrutiny, he took to Instagram last week to reveal he would be donating his reshoot fees to the Time’s Up legal defense fund, which fights against sexual harassment and pay disparity in Hollywood.