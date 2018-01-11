Celebrities Support Michelle Williams in ‘All the Money’ Reshoot Reports

It was recently reported that Michelle Williams was paid less than $1,000 for re-shoots on All The Money In The World, whereas Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million.

Now other celebrities are coming out to support the actress.

One of Williams’ close friends, Busy Phillipps, tweeted out, “UNACCEPTABLE. UNACCEPTABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TO SAY THE LEAST,” and later followed-up with, SHAMEFUL IS CORRECT.”

Molly’s Game star Jessica Chastain was one of the first to address the alleged pay disparity, asking on Twitter “I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify?“

“I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She’s a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film,” she then added.

However, Chastain did not stop there, later coming back to say, “Please go see Michelle’s performance in All The Money in The World. She’s a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary.”

Patricia Arquette also stepped in to offer some insight, tweeting, “Agencies have to stop being complicit in the underpayment of their clients. There needs to be new language voiding deals made unless all people participate in the favored nations structure … This should include hidden perks like points and back end and credits.”

Other celebrities such as Amber Tamblyn, Judd Apatow, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation, with Apatow writing, “This is so messed up that it is almost hard to believe. Almost. This is how this business works. I wonder if the studio or Wahlberg will do something to make the situation less insane.”

At this time neither Williams nor Wahlberg appear to have addressed or confirmed the allegation.