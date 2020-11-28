Michael Strahan Shares Emotional Interview With John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Thanks Couple for 'Opening Up'

✖

Michael Strahan had the opportunity to interview John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and it was the first time they spoke publicly about the loss of their unborn son in September. On Instagram, the New York Giants legend and Good Morning America host posted the entire interview, and the couple talked about how they are looking to help others while opening up about the loss. In the caption, Strahan showed appreciation for Legend and Teigen talking about their experience.

"My EXCLUSIVE interview on [Good Morning America] with [Chrissy Teigen] and [John Legend]," Strahan wrote. "Thank you both for opening up to help others." Teigen took to Instagram in September to announced that she lost her son during the pregnancy. In the post, she sent a message to Jack, which said: "I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you." In the interview with Strahan, Legend talked about how much he loves his wife.

"I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it," Legend said. "But when we did it really meant so much to so many people. And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that, and I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it." Earlier this week, Teigen went to Twitter to reveal she hasn't been active on social media lately because she has been in a "depression hole."

I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2020

"I definitely give myself permission to have complete and utter grief," Teigen, said to Strahan. "Every day is so different. So, when people ask me how I'm doing I always say, 'I'm OK, today.'" During the interview, Legend and Teigen announced they are teaming up with Ronald McDonald House Charities and helping families with sick and injured children by providing resources and helping them stay together during the treatment process. "Wanting the best for your children and wanting to keep families together, for us, is insanely important," Teigen, 34, said. "... What they're doing is so incredible and so beautiful, and ... I am so proud to support it."