Michael Strahan admits the recent move to close his gap was all a ruse. The former NFL player shared a video earlier this week of him sitting in Dr. Lee Gause's dentist chair unveiling a new set of pearly whites without his signature gap. However, Strahan revealed in the latest "#GoodbyeGap Update" on Instagram that it was all an April Fool's prank. He started his announcement wearing a mask, saying, "I appreciate all the comments. I was surprised, to be honest with you, at how many people were like, ‘No, don't get rid of the gap! It's your signature!'"

He made sure to call out his fans who were vocal about his decision. "I didn't know so many people really cared," he said, admitting he's seen all of the comments regarding his new smile on TV and online. "But I appreciate all the love for the gap. I've had it for almost 50 years now, and a lot of people out there would always say, ‘Yeah you make me feel good about rocking mine,'" adding, "I know it was a shocker to see it gone."

For a second, it was unclear which direction Strahan's announcement would take as he went forward sharing a piece of advice. "Be you. Live the way you wanna live. Do what makes you happy, because I did and I am happy that I did it," he said, before his big reveal. "So, I just wanted to say... April Fools! Come on, man! The gap is here to stay—for a little while. It's not going anywhere anytime soon," he laughed.

The TV personality says playing the prank was "a good time," adding, "I actually feel bad, I feel really bad about actually not closing it after everything that I saw." His final reason for not closing his signature gap, he says, was for his mother Louise Strahan. "My momma likes it, so there you go, for you momma!"

"Momma knows best!" he wrote in the caption. His celebrity friends laughed along with him in the comments. "I believed your false sincerity‼️" comedian Affion Crockett said.