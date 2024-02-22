Michael Strahan Reveals Daughter Isabella Suffered Setback Amid Brain Tumor Battle

Michael Strahan is sharing the latest in daughter Isabella Strahan's brain tumor treatment. Wednesday, the Good Morning America anchor shared that his 19-year-old daughter had been hospitalized amid a recent setback in her chemotherapy treatments, but that she was "fighting through" nevertheless.

"The last three days have been a little rough because she had a fever that kind of comes and goes," Michael shared of Isabella's condition. "I had to take her to the hospital and thought she'd come home a few hours later. ...It's been three days, but hopefully she'll be home today."

The side effects Isabella has been experiencing amid her chemotherapy treatments at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center have been "expected," Michael assured, but still "tough" to watch her experience. "It is tough to see her go through it, but I know she's a tough young lady and she's going to make it through it," he noted.

“This is a big bag of chemo!”@MichaelStrahan’s daughter Isabella takes us through the next chapter of her cancer journey as she begins chemotherapy treatment for medulloblastoma. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/1u3Cx0x6qu — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 21, 2024

During the more difficult parts of treatment, Michael said he and his daughter have been so grateful for all the support they have received. "I think, for her, so many people have reached out and said, 'I'm glad you're doing this,' 'Thank you for doing this,' 'This has really helped us,' and all that support that she is getting from people she doesn't know, on top of people that she does know, has kept her in a very positive space," he shared. "So thank you to everybody."

Isabella appeared on Good Morning America last month alongside her father to share that she had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma in October after experiencing symptoms that included "headaches, nausea" and the inability to walk straight. That same month, just one day before her 19th birthday, Isabella underwent surgery to remove the tumor, and she has gone on to undergo six weeks of radiation treatment prior to her chemotherapy.

"Perspective is a big thing," she said last month on GMA. "I'm grateful. I am grateful just to walk or see friends or do something, 'cause when you can't do something, it really impacts you." Michael agreed, "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this." He added, "I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter."