Michael Strahan Reacts to National Anthem Controversy

Michael Strahan is responding to the controversy surrounding his behavior during the national anthem on Fox’s Veteran’s Day tribute

The former NFL star, 52, didn’t put his hand over his heart as “The Star-Spangled Banner” was performed during the Sunday, Nov. 10 special, sparking backlash from people who thought the move was disrespectful to the military.

Two days after the controversy sparked, Strahan took to Instagram to clear up his intentions and express his appreciation for the military. “I didn’t have my hand over my chest, everyone thought, ‘He’s protesting, he’s making a statement,’ which is so far from the truth,” he explained. “I have nothing to protest. I have no statements to be made.”

Strahan continued, “The only statement that should be made and that I wanna make is that I love the military. I’ve always loved the military, and I will always love the military…the fact that someone would say that I’m unpatriotic couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The commentator went on to explain that he didn’t put his hand over his heart at the time because he was “caught up in the moment” with the Naval Base San Diego sailors who were part of the Fox NFL Sunday’s Veterans Day segment. Strahan concluded by apologizing to anyone who is in the military who might have been offended by his decision to keep his hands resting at his side.

Strahan’s Fox Sports co-host Jay Glazer had previously defended his colleague on X (formerly Twitter), writing on Nov. 11, “I’ve just seen the criticism of @michaelstrahan. Let me tell you this, I don’t know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots than Michael, growing up on an army base constantly talking about what he learned from his dad Major Gene Strahan and how his time there shaped him.”

Strahan also shared an Instagram Story on Veteran’s Day referencing his father, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. “Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day. Your selfless service is beyond measure,” he wrote at the time. “Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You.”