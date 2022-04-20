Michael Strahan Shares Special Tribute to His Late Father

✖

Michael Strahan has a message for his father who died nearly two years ago. The former NFL star and Good Morning America co-host went to Instagram to celebrate his father's 85th birthday. Strahan posted multiple photos of his father while calling him his "hero."

"Today would have been my dad's 85th birthday," Strahan wrote in the Instagram post. "There is not a day that goes by where I don't miss him. He is and will always be my hero and number 1 fan. Happy birthday dad!!! Thank you for showing me how to be a man and a great human being. Love you."

Strahan's father, Gene Willie Strahan Sr. served in the U.S. Army and the 82nd Airborne Division. He enlisted after graduating high school in 1955. He then enrolled at Praire View A&M University where he earned a degree in Industrial Arts. Gene then earned a Master of Education in the field and then married Louise Taylor in 1957.

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with our colleague, Michael Strahan, and his family. His father, Gene Willis Strahan Sr., is being laid to rest today," GMA anchor Amy Robach said at the time of Gene's death. "We want you to know our hearts are with you today. We love you, Michael." Strahan's message to his father comes shortly after he made a big career announcement. The New York Giants legend is an executive producer of the new ABC series The Front Line. The show will tell the story of Sebastian "Bass" Clark, a football player who becomes a medical resident.

Strahan joined Good Morning America in 2016 after spending four years as the co-host of Live! with Kelly and Michael With Kelly Ripa. The 50-year-old is currently an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday, a job he has had since 2008. He played defensive end for the Giants from 1993 to 2007 and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, named to the All-Pro team six times and led the Giants to a Super Bowl title in his final season. Strahan recently had his No. 92 retired, was selected to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.