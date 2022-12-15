Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.

Strahan posted a photo of Boss alongside a moving message describing their friendship. He explained that Boss' death came as a shock, saying that he was always one to check in with him whenever he needed a friend. The Good Morning America anchor wrote, "RIP to my friend Twitch. I just can't believe it. From the set of Ellen and Magic Mike to the texts to check in and support each other you were always a real brotha." Strahan continued to write that Boss will always be "loved" and forever "missed," adding, "Your legacy will always be remembered." He ended his caption by sending his love to Boss' wife, Allison Holker, and their children.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Boss died at the age of 40 by suicide. His cause of death was reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife, Holker, reportedly alerted police on Tuesday that Bos left their home without his car, which was unusual for him. That same day, police responded to a shooting at a motel. Boss was later found dead at the location.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker wrote on Instagram shortly after the news was reported. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt." She ended her statement with a direct message to Boss, "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.