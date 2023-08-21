Michael K. Williams: Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison After Selling Fentanyl-Laced Heroin

Irvin Cartegena was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday after he pleaded guilty to selling heroin laced with fentanyl to actor Michael K. Williams. Williams died of a drug overdose in September of 2021 and since then investigators have traced his supply back to 40-year-old Cartagena. At the sentencing, Cartegena expressed remorse for his part in Williams' death.

"I am very sorry for my actions," Cartegena said in court via a Spanish-language translator, according to a report by The New York Times. "When we sold the drugs, we never intended for anyone to lose their life." Cartegena – who goes by the alias "Green Eyes" – reached a plea deal with prosecutors back in April. He agreed to testify in court that the drugs he sold to Williams were the ones that resulted in his death, and the ones laced with fentanyl. The judge said that he believed Cartegena was aware of the fentanyl content before he sold it to Williams.

"Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a statement back in April. "In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams."

Williams was 54 years old at the time of his death and was celebrated as one of the most talented actors of his generation. He was best known for his role as Omar Little on The Wire. He also played Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire and had a role in 12 Years a Slave in 2013. A lifelong Brooklyn resident, Williams was beloved by his neighbors and colleagues for paying it forward when it came to his success.

The story of Cartegena's conviction bears a resemblance to the convictions of Ryan Reavis and Stephen Walter. Both were arrested in connection with the death of rapper Mac Miller who also died of an accidental drug overdoes due to fentanyl. The drug is exponentially more potent than heroin or morphine, but it can be extremely toxic even in relatively small doses.

The CDC has an extensive webpage with information on Fentanyl including the latest statistics, tips for friends or family members of addicts and resources for addicts themselves. You can find frequent updates there and learn life-saving skills.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.