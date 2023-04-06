Michael K. Williams' Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty After Actor's Fatal Overdose

There's been some justice in the tragic overdose of The Wire star Michael K. Williams. The actor died from a fentanyl-induced heroin overdose at his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in 2021. After an investigation, two men were arrested in connection with his death for selling heroin they knew was laced with the silent killer, revealing the men were planning to sell more despite knowing of Williams' passing. Video footage connected them to the crime. TMZ now reports that 39-year-old Irvin Cartagena pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute drugs in connection to the late actor's fatal overdose in 2021. He now faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. He could face 40 years in total.

Cartagena was facing additional charges, as well as a potential life sentence. Federal prosecutors were not happy with Cartagena's plea after securing the guilty plea, noting the sale of fentanyl-laced heroin brazenly happened in broad daylight, and he and his crew preyed on victims, including Williams.

Williams long struggled with substance abuse, entering treatment facilities several times throughout his life. Loved ones say he wanted to achieve sobriety.

After his death, Williams' nephew spoke exclusively to Daily Mail and revealed that he and his wife discovered Williams' body while checking a wellness check. Despite reports, he's not in acceptance that drugs played a part. "I'm not going to speak about what the police are alleging," Williams' nephew Dominic DuPont, 43, told the outlet. "Police have often had different views about things. Last I checked, there was not an autopsy done. And that will happen."

He and his wife, Staci Nixon DuPont, remain shocked by the discovery. "My wife and I did a wellness check and he was deceased," he said. "We made the appropriate calls to 911." Police believe the heroin may have been laced with fentanyl. Staci refutes the claim, telling the media outlet, "That's not factual."