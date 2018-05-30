Michael Fishman Fires Back at Roseanne Barr After She Says He Threw Her ‘Under the Bus’

Michael Fishman has some words for Roseanne Barr after she said he threw her “under the bus” in his statement following Roseanne‘s cancellation Tuesday.

You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness. That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) May 30, 2018

“You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness,” Fishman responded to Barr Wednesday. “That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that.”

Barr previously had tweeted at Fishman, who returned in the show’s reboot as Barr’s onscreen son, D.J. Conner, after he issued a lengthy statement Tuesday in which he condemned Barr’s statement comparing former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape. He wrote that he was “devastated” for the members of the cast and crew of the canceled show who “strived for inclusiveness.”

“i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know [it. ME.] You throw me under the bus. nice!” Barr replied to Fishman’s statement on Twitter.

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Fishman began his statement: “Today is one of the hardest in my life. I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes. Our cast, crew, writers, and production staff strived for inclusiveness, with numerous storylines designed to reflect inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

He went on to stand directly against Barr’s tweet, saying he “vehemently” condemned her statements as “reprehensible and intolerable.”

“I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue,” he wrote, in part. He added that he chose to address the comments, rather than stay silent, because he did not want to be complicit with Barr’s words.

“While am I going to miss being part of the ABC family, I believe that to sit back or remain silent in an attempt to distance myself from the actions/statements of others would unintentionally endorse or placate those statements which I find truly offensive,” Fishman continued.

Barr also lashed out at her former co-star Sara Gilbert (Darlene), after Gilbert wrote that she was “disappointed” in Barr’s remarks, which she called “abhorrent.”

“Wow! unreal,” Barr wrote in response to one of Gilbert’s tweets.

Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr apologized for her racially insensitive tweet Tuesday morning before ABC announced the show was canceled.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me – my joke was in bad taste,” she wrote.

The 65-year-old returned to Twitter late Tuesday night with another slew of tweets, starting with another apology.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!” she wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”