Michael Douglas Opens up About Son Cameron’s ‘Nightmare’ Drug Addiction

Michael Douglas opened up about his son Cameron Douglas’ drug addiction and jail time, calling his son’s struggle “a nightmare.”

“My son’s struggle was a nightmare,” Douglas told the U.K.’s Radio Times this week, reports Entertainment Tonight. “It was stressful for all involved, very painful and difficult. I’m happy to say he’s in wonderful shape now.”

Cameron, 39, was in prison from 2010 to August 2016. He was first sentenced to five years in prison for heroin possession and selling methamphetamine. He later told authorities he smuggled drugs into prison, and his sentence was extended. He served almost seven years and started dating Viane Thibes, a yoga instructor, after his release.

“He’s been out of federal prison a year and a half and he’s actively pursuing his career,” Douglas said of his son.

Cameron is the son of Douglas and Douglas’ first wife, Diandra Luker. Cameron and Thibes became parents in December when daughter Lua was born. Lua’s middle name is Izzy, a reference to Cameron’s grandfather, movie legend Kirk Douglas, who was born Issue Danielovitch.

To help bring his son back into the spotlight, Douglas brought Cameron with him to the Ant-Man and the Wasp premiere last month.

“Lua is the most beautiful little girl,” Douglas told ET. “I couldn’t be more happy, and it’s just great to see him be such a great father.”

After Cameron was released from prison, he told PEOPLE that his family is “closer now than ever.”

“In difficult times, we tend to come closer. It is a beautiful sort of trait that we have,” Cameron told the magazine. “My father and I have an amazing relationship. I love spending time with him, and I will spend as much time with him as I can.”

“Since Viviane has given birth to a beautiful healthy girl on Monday afternoon, I’ve been at their side ever since,” Cameron told PEOPLE in December after Lua was born. “I’m very happy.”

Douglas has two other children with his second wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones – Dylan, 17, and Carys, 15.

Cameron appeared in 2003’s It Runs In The Family with his father and grandfather, and starred in National Lampoon’s Adam and Eve in 2005.

As for Douglas, he just starred in Marvel’s Ant Man And The Wasp with Paul Rudd. He also stars in The Kominsky Method, a new Netflix series created by Chuck Lorre, which co-stars Alan Arkin and Sarah Baker. The series hits Netflix on Friday, Nov. 16.

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk