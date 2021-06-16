Michael Costello Called out for Alleged Racial Slur Use, Bullying After Blasting Chrissy Teigen

✖

It seems there's more to the Michael Costello and Chrissy Teigen drama. The fashion designer is facing further accusations of racial slur use and bullying after calling out the model for bullying him on social media and black-balling him in the industry –– for which, Teigen apologized. Singer Leona Lewis took to Instagram to share her story detailing a time she was bullied by Costello at a fashion show. “When I got to my fitting I was made to feel very awkward and uncomfortable as the dress was a sample size and he/his team clearly did not want to alter it to fit me,” she wrote, per Page Six.

“This came as a total surprise because weeks prior I was told that they would make the dress work for me. At the next fitting, the night before the show, with no explanation at all, Michael refused to turn up. He no longer wanted to dress me and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show which made me well aware that I wasn’t the body type required," she continued, adding that the experience left her feeling "humiliated."

“Because I didn’t look like a model size, I was not permitted to walk in his dress,” she wrote. “I had to sit in the audience and was asked by press why I didn’t walk in the show. I remember having to come up with excuses as I was so humiliated by it all.” Lewis claims to have moved on from the incident and wants "love and healing" for Costello, but felt the need to speak on her experience given the designer's recent outburst. “The pot calling the kettle black in this situation doesn’t sit right with me. Bullying comes in many different forms," she told her followers.

Costello responded to Lewis's claims, asking for clarification on the incident, but he has other problems to face at the moment. Another designer Maxie James also called out Costello for using a racial slur against the Black designer years ago. “Michael Costello got the nerve to be playing victim of being bullied, but called his self bullying 7 years ago and called me a Black N–– B–– in a fabric store downtown. He had the wrong one tho cus I most certainly whooped his a–– and almost went to jail too. Thank GOD for his mercy us I seriously LOST IT. I never experienced racism before. All I knew to do was FIGHT," she wrote on Instagram. It's unclear if Costello has responded to James' claims.