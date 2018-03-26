Michael Buble’s Wife Shows off Baby Bump After ‘Roller Coaster’ Year

Michael Bublé ran the show inside the Juno Awards on Sunday, but his pregnancy wife Luisana Lopilato owned the red carpet.

Lopilato made her baby-bump debut on the red carpet in Vancouver, British Columbia, walking arm-in-arm with her husband ahead of the show.

The Argentine actress and model, 30, looked stunning in a long black gown featuring a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She complemented the chic look with a pair of matching black heels.

Lopilato and Bublé, 42, are currently expecting their third child. They are already parents to two sons: 2-year-old Elias and his big brother Noah, 4.

While the couple revealed their pregnancy in February, cheers erupted when the “Home” singer mentioned the news onstage.

“My wife and I are pregnant with our [baby] number 3,” he beamed. He then blew a kiss to Lopilato in the audience, telling her, “I love you so much, mi amor.”

Bublé’s hosting return comes 16 months after the couple revealed their oldest son Noah was battling liver cancer, later sharing that the little boy’s treatment “is progressing well.” The crooner bowed out of hosting the ceremony last year amid his son’s health struggles.

The dad-to-be spoke with ET Canada before the Juno Awards on Sunday, revealing that he was feeling “happy and healthy” at the moment after the past few years of chaos.

“Emotionally, it’s a roller coaster,” he admitted. “I think life sort of teaches you these hard lessons sometimes. Part of that lesson is that it allowed me to really have perspective, and to really enjoy more than I ever have in my life. I enjoy the small things.”

Lopilato opened up about Noah’s cancer battle in June, explaining to Argentinian TV host Susana Giménez how her family overcame their hurdles.

“We did all the tests, and finally, we found out that it was what it was,” she said. “These things, when they happen to you in life, they make you realize that the most important thing isn’t what you thought it was — it’s to have faith, to be strong.”

“There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God,” Lopilato shared. “Because it is a long process — but thank God the worst is over.”

Last April, the family announced that Noah was in recovery from his battle with cancer.

“Thank God, my son is well,” Lopilato shared with fans. “My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups… But we are very happy.”

Bublé and Lopilato have been married since March 2011.