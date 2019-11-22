MGM Studios Executive Tomas Davison Dead at 43

MGM Studios executive Tomas Davison died Saturday in Miami at the age of 43. The news comes over a year since he took over the position of Senior Vice President, International Television Distribution Latin America and U.S. Hispanic.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday’s announcement of the exec’s death said the cause of death is “still pending.”

The outlet reported the Buenos Aires native joined MGM over a year ago. He expanded operations by opening the studios’ Miami office, and increased sales into Latin America, bringing many of the company’s television shows and films to the continent.

Before his position at MGM, Davison served as vice president of sales for Latin America and the Caribbean at Warner Bros. International TV Distribution, where he managed sales of shows, films and animated offerings across all platforms.

“Tomas was a wonderful man who was greatly respected by his colleagues and incredibly committed to his career,” MGM president of worldwide television distribution Chris Ottinger said in a statement released by the outlet. “He prided himself on building and maintaining great relationships with people and took the time to make sure that those who worked with him were constantly learning and growing. This is a great loss to the MGM Family as Tomas was not only a colleague, but a friend.”

Davison was born Jan. 6, 1976 and attended the University of Buenos Aires in his hometown. He moved to the U.S. in 1998 and was based in Miami. He is survived by parents Mimi and Miguel, sisters Dolores and Mariana, stepparents Leonardo and Patricia, brothers-in-law Carlos and Santiago, nieces Sofia, Azul, Francesca, Simon and Joaquina, and nephew Marco.

“Everywhere he went, Tomas made friends,” his family said in a statement. “His passion for work and zest for life were contagious, and his love for his family was never-ending. It is with a very heavy heart that we must say goodbye to our dear, sweet Tomas. May you rest in peace.”

Donations in his memory can be made to The Rotary Foundation’s Polio Fund.

His colleagues also revealed plans to honor Davison’s memory with a ceremony at 6 p.m. local time Thursday during MIPCancun on the beach behind the Moon Palace Resort. A service and viewing will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. local time at Stanfill Funeral Home in Miami.