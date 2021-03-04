MGK's Drummer Hospitalized After Being Attacked, Robbed and Hit by Car

✖

On Wednesday, Machine Gun Kelly shared some serious news about his drummer, JP Cappelletty (who is better known as Rook). According to TMZ, Cappelletty was attacked, robbed, and hit by a car, law enforcement sources told the publication. Kelly subsequently posted a photo of himself in the hospital with the drummer, who is expected to make a recovery.

Cappelletty was reportedly walking down the street in the Hollywood Hills area at around 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday night. At some point, two individuals reportedly jumped out of their vehicle in order to rob him. There was said to be a physical altercation at the scene and that Cappelletty was hit by a car at one point, which caused injuries to his foot and arm. The drummer reportedly had thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from him during this altercation. TMZ's sources said that the suspects involved in this matter got away. It's unclear if they were armed at the time of the incident.

As TMZ noted, Cappelletty posted a couple of photos from his time in the hospital on his Instagram Story. On Wednesday, the musician posted a photo of himself showing off his arm cast as he recovered in his hospital bed. He captioned the snap with, "Don't Worry I'll Bounce Back." He also posted a photo of MGK, who visited him in the hospital. This incident occurred about a month after Cappelletty performed on Saturday Night Live alongside Kelly, who served as the musical guest on the Jan. 30 episode. According to Billboard, MGK and his band performed two of the song's from his latest album, Tickets to My Downfall. Kelly sang both "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Lonely" during the episode. "Lonely" was a particularly emotional performance for the rapper, as the song serves as a tribute to his late father, who passed away in July.

A day after his time on SNL, MGK took to Twitter to share a special aspect about his "Lonely" performance that viewers may not have caught on to. As he explained to his fans, a last-minute technical difficulty ended up making the performance that much more meaningful. He wrote, "10 seconds before we played 'lonely' on SNL, they came up and said the whole lighting board and set up we had for the performance crashed so we just had a spot light and the music, that was the best thing that could’ve happened."