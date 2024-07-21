Metal Legend Dies of 'Serious Heart Complications': Pinche Peach Was 57

The metal world is mourning after the death of Ciriaco "Pinche Peach" Quezada, the longtime vocalist and samplist for the extreme metal band Brujeria. According to Blabbermouth, Brujeria leader Juan Brujo announced the sad news in a statement on social media.

"I never thought I would have to do something like this. This is not easy for me. So here I am with very heart breaking news. This news hurts more then anything else Ive ever announced here before," he wrote. "Pinche Peach of Brujeria passed away last night from serious heart complications."

I never thought I would have to do something like this. This is not easy for me. So here I am with very heart breaking... Posted by Brujeria on Thursday, July 18, 2024

The 57-year-old was a longtime member of the group and was the "unmasked face" of the group and "star" of their music videos. "The band and I will miss you dearly. We love you and loved working with you! You will not ever be forgotten!! He was my best friend, my bro, my bandmate, and my cousin," Brujo added.

Jessica Pimentel, the actress who portrayed Maria Ruiz on Netflix's Orange is the New Black, is a member of the group's current lineup. She shared a tribute to the late bandmate on her social media.

"Completely heartbroken to hear the news that my bandmate, friend, and Tio Ciriaco Quezada AKA "Pinche Peach" has passed. To say he was a character and the life of the party is an understatement," Pimental wrote on Instagram. "I first met him when Brujeria played their first New York show at Webster Hall in 2010 (It was totally packed with fans have been dying to see them for 20 years) and I ran on stage and grabbed the mic. I then cornered him for a photo and I got to hold the (in)famous Coco Loco. He was hilarious and kind and didn't get mad at me.

"He was the only one of us pretty enough to not have to wear a mask. He loved to make sure everyone was having a great time and if you've ever seen him on stage or got to meet him, I know He made you laugh and smile," she added.