Met Gala: Serena Williams Wore Nike Sneakers With Her Dress, and Fashionistas Are Cringing

Serena Williams rocked a bold look at the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala Monday night, and not everyone appreciated the risk.

The tennis superstar, who co-chaired the 2019 Met Gala alongside Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, wore a custom neon yellow strong-shouldered Versace gown with a cascading train — paired with a few sporty accessories, of course. She wore yellow Nike sneakers from Virgil Abloh, a glitzy diamond watch, emerald green rings and drop earrings by de Grisogono.

Walking hand-in-hand with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit founder told PEOPLE that he was a “proud husband tonight” as he supported his wife.

While plenty of fans praised Williams for being on-theme with the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” focus (thanks to the exaggerated appliqués and bold colors of her dress), others still criticized the sneakers with the ensemble.

“She followed the theme so yay. She looks like an Easter Egg but I’m not mad at it, it’s actually a pretty interesting dress. Hate the shoes though. 8/10,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another poked fun at her shoes, saying it looked like she forgot to remove the price tag before heading out on the red carpet.

why does it look like serena williams still has the price tag on her shoes? pic.twitter.com/PvhGYUwInL — Josie 🌞 (@hfk_josie) May 6, 2019

“Serena Williams looks awful. That watch. The shoes,” another wrote.

However, others, including The New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman, praised Williams for staying true to her brand.

“She looks like a floral superwoman,” Friedman wrote.

“Serena Williams wearing Off-White Nike sneakers with her dress is very fitting,” another said.

“Serena Williams wearing Nikes on the red carpet is a huge mood,” another wrote.

Other stars who made waves at the Met Gala were Katy Perry, who wore a chandelier on the red carpet and a hamburger costume at the afterparty, Lady Gaga, who wore a series of different campy outfits, Celine Dion, who wore a peacock-inspired crown, Jared Leto, who carried a sculpture of his own severed head, and Kacey Musgraves, who dressed as a real-life Barbie doll.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty