Met Gala: Naomi Osaka Stuns Alongside Boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka didn’t disappoint at the Met Gala. The tennis player, who is also one of the co-chairs for the event, attended the Met Gala with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, by her side. According to Harper’s Bazaar, her look was actually inspired by her roots.

Osaka donned a colorful Louis Vuitton gown, a black ruffled cape and train, and black ankle boots. Her hair and makeup really brought the look to the next level as she wore matching red eye shadow and lipstick. The athlete’s hair was fashioned in a braided updo which strands sticking out to the sides adorned by red stones. Harper’s Bazaar reported that Osaka’s outfit was put together by Louis Vuitton’s Nicholas Ghesquière. Her sister, artist and designer Mari Osaka, also helped put together the look.

There’s a great deal of meaning behind Osaka’s Met Gala outfit. She noted to red carpet host Keke Palmer that it was important for her that the finished look paid homage to her roots. The tennis star explained that her red obi belt is a nod to her Japanese heritage while the bold shades that she was sporting ties back to her Haitian roots.

Osaka was one of four individuals chosen to be a co-chair for the 2021 Met Gala. In addition to Osaka, the co-chairs are Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, and Amanda Gorman. Ahead of the event, Osaka told E! News that she was especially thrilled to attend the Met Gala given her exciting position. She said, “I’m a newcomer, but I’m very excited to see how everything works. Honestly, it’s an honor to be chosen.” Osaka continued to share what she was most excited about the opportunity, and she noted that she would love to see Beyonce and Rihanna’s Met Gala looks up close and in person.

If she did get to meet up with them, she has a very particular statement she’d tell the two stars. “I would say it’s really inspiring to see all of the things that they have been doing for me,” she said. “When I look at Rihanna and see all of the business things she is doing, I think she is an incredible businesswoman and for me, I find it really inspiring.”