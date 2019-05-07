Met Gala: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Resurface in Matching Leather Outfits

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen are notoriously private, and while they rarely attend public events, the twins can usually be counted on to attend the annual Met Gala, which they did on Monday night in New York City.

This year, they went for coordinating looks, with both women wearing vintage black leather Chanel Couture ensembles that seemingly defied the evening’s theme, which was Camp: Notes on Fashion, based on Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp.”

Mary-Kate opted for a black jacket with gold buttons and a long black skirt, while Ashley wore a black coatdress with gold buttons and a pop of yellow fabric along with knee-high black alligator-skin boots. Both twins carried black clutches and coordinated their glam, with longtime stylist Mark Townsend giving the duo loose waves and makeup artist Ana Marie Rizzieri handling the sisters’ black eyeliner-centric looks.

The ensembles were the twins’ matchiest Met Gala looks yet, with the duo providing a stark contrast from the rest of the pink carpet, which saw stars arrive in outfits adorned with extravagant additions like feathers, beadwork and plenty of color.

“The essence of camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” Sontag wrote in her essay. “The hallmark of camp is the spirit of extravagance. Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of 3 million feathers.”

While the Olsens’ looks didn’t exactly scream “Camp,” the twins are known for wearing pretty much whatever they want to the Met Gala, with their outfits usually always adhering to their personal style uniform of luxury boho rather than whatever the theme is for that year, though sometimes the two do coincide.

Ashley referenced this fact during a pre-Met interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “We always do our own thing anyway.”

“We’re going to surprise everyone,” Mary-Kate added.

In past years, the twins have often opted for black, white or vintage looks, having made 27 Met Gala appearances between them after first attending the event in 2005. They usually choose long, flowing gowns with statement accessories, which last year did adhere to the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

While the duo used to dress alike constantly for various film and television roles when they were young, they’ve since stayed largely away from a full twinning moment, which made Monday’s appearance even more of a treat for fans. The gala also came one day before the 15-year anniversary of the twins’ feature film New York Minute, which marks the last time the two acted together.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Coppola/MG19